Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

2. (3) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

3. (2) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (4) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #1: A Hero Born by Jin Yong

4. (10) Milk And Honey by Rupi Kaur

5. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

6. (6) The Sun And Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

7. (5) Origin by Dan Brown

8. (8) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

9. (7) Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman

10. (5) Still Me by Jojo Moyes

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

2. (3) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

3. (8) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

4. (5) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

5. (4) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

6. (6) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

7. (7) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

8. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

9. (-) Guilty As Charged edited by Abdul Hafiz

10. (9) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

CHILDREN'S

1. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

2. (4) Melowy #1: Dreams Come True by Danielle Star

3. (6) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

4. (3) K by Gabby Tye

5. (1) Geronimo Stilton #68: Cyber-Thief Showdown by Geronimo Stilton

5. (5) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

6. (7) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

7. (6) Rage by Elodie Kyra

8. (8) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

9. (-) The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time by Mark Haddon

10. (-) Melowy #4: Ice Enchantment by Danielle Star

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.