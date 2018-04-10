Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (3) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

2. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

3. (4) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

4. (-) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #1: A Hero Born by Jin Yong

5. (7) Origin by Dan Brown

5. (-) Still Me by Jojo Moyes

6. (6) The Sun And Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

7. (5) Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman

8. (-) Sad Girls by Lang Leav

9. (8) Star Wars: The Last Jedi by Jason Fry

10. (-) Milk And Honey by Rupi Kaur

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

2. (3) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (2) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

4. (6) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

5. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (8) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

7. (9) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

8. (5) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

9. (-) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

10. (10) Skin In The Game by Nassim Nicholas Taleb

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #68: Cyber-Thief Showdown by Geronimo Stilton

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

3. (5) K by Gabby Tye

4. (8) Melowy #1: Dreams Come True by Danielle Star

5. (4) Wonder by R.J. Palacio

6. (3) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

6. (7) Rage by Elodie Kyra

7. (9) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

8. (-) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

9. (-) Dog Man #2: Unleashed by Dav Pilkey

10. (-) Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone by J.K. Rowling

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.