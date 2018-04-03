Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (3) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella

3. (4) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

4. (2) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

5. (5) Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman

6. (5) The Sun And Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

7. (6) Origin by Dan Brown

8. (8) Star Wars: The Last Jedi by Jason Fry

9. (9) The Duchess by Danielle Steel

10. (-) Secrets In Death by J. D. Robb

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

2. (3) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

3. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

4. (5) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

5. (4) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

6. (8) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

7. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (6) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

9. (-) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

10. (-) Skin In The Game by Nassim Nicholas Taleb

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #68: Cyber-Thief Showdown by Geronimo Stilton

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

3. (-) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

4. (4) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

5. (3) K by Gabby Tye

6. (6) A Wrinkle In Time by Madeleine L'Engle

7. (5) Rage by Elodie Kyra

8. (-) Melowy #1: Dreams Come True by Danielle Star

9. (-) Geronimo Stilton: The Dragon Of Fortune by Geronimo Stilton

10. (-) Geronimo Stilton #67: The Chocolate Chase by Geronimo Stilton

• This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.