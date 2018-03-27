Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (3) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

3. (2) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella

4. (-) Ready Player One by Ernest Cline

5. (7) Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman

5. (6) The Sun And Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

6. (5) Origin by Dan Brown

7. (9) Asian Ghost Stories by Nicky Moey

8. (4) Star Wars: The Last Jedi by Jason Fry

9. (-) The Duchess by Danielle Steel

10. (-) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (-) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

4. (7) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

5. (6) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

6. (6) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

7. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

8. (4) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

9. (10) Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari

10. (-) Guilty As Charged edited by Abdul Hafiz

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #68: Cyber-Thief Showdown by Geronimo Stilton

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

3. (3) K by Gabby Tye

4. (5) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

5. (4) Rage by Elodie Kyra

6. (6) A Wrinkle In Time by Madeleine L'Engle

7. (-) Nineteen by Nicole Choo

8. (9) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #5: No Time To Lose by Geronimo Stilton

9. (8) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

10. (-) Ever by Gabby Tye

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.