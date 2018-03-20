Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

2. (7) Surprise Me by Sophie Kinsella

3. (2) Sea Of Strangers by Lang Leav

4. (-) Star Wars: The Last Jedi by Jason Fry

5. (7) Origin by Dan Brown

6. (6) The Sun And Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur

7. (-) Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman

8. (-) Call Me By Your Name by Andre Aciman

9. (-) Asian Ghost Stories by Nicky Moey

10. (-) The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Robert Kuok by Robert Kuok and Andrew Tanzer

2. (2) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

3. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

4. (5) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

5. (7) Ikigai by Hector Garcia and Francesc Miralles

6. (4) The Art Of The Good Life by Rolf Dobelli

6. (4) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

7. (10) Sapiens: A Brief History Of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

8. (8) Skin In The Game by Nassim Nicholas Taleb

9. (9) Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Peh Shing Huei

10. (6) Homo Deus: A Brief History Of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Geronimo Stilton #68: Cyber-Thief Showdown by Geronimo Stilton

2. (2) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

3. (-) K by Gabby Tye

4. (6) Rage by Elodie Kyra

5. (4) Wonder by R. J. Palacio

6. (9) A Wrinkle In Time by Madeleine L'Engle

7. (3) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

8. (7) Dork Diaries #12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe by Rachel Renee Russell

9. (9) Geronimo Stilton Journey Through Time #5: No Time To Lose by Geronimo Stilton

10. (-) Geronimo Stilton #67: The Chocolate Chase by Geronimo Stilton

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.