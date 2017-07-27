Banksy graffiti tops poll of UK's favourite artworks

LONDON (AFP) - A graffiti work of a girl losing a heart-shaped balloon by notorious artist Banksy is Britain's favourite artwork, according to a poll out Wednesday.

The Balloon Girl stencil painting, which appeared on the side of shop in east London in 2012, topped the shortlist of best British artworks, as voted on by 2,000 people.

The artwork was removed and sold in 2014 for around £500,000 (S$889,000).

John Constable's 1821 pastoral landscape The Hay Wain came in second, with Jack Vettriano's 1992 painting The Singing Butler coming in third.

JMW Turner's 1839 The Fighting Temeraire, which depicts a boat being tugged along the Thames, came fourth in the poll, conducted for Samsung TV, while Antony Gormley's 1998 sculpture The Angel Of The North, which looms over a major road to the south of Newcastle, was voted fifth.

Three album covers were in the top 20, including Peter Blake's cover for The Beatles' Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967), Hipgnosis and George Hardie's work for Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon (1973) and Jamie Reid's Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols (1977) sleeve.