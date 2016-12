Prop baby doll Twan Baker (photo), seen on the set of its latest Broadway show In Transit in New York last Saturday. The theatre veteran, a 45cm-long, blue-eyed doll, has become part of Broadway lore after appearing in five Broadway shows, including Cinderella, The Bridges Of Madison County and Honeymoon In Vegas, reported The New York Times. It now stars in the musical In Transit, which opened on Dec 11.