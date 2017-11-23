Asia to get first look at David Rockefeller's masterpieces

TOKYO • The picture is quite clear: Asia has more billionaires than the United States.

This is why art collectors in Asia will get the first look at masterpieces from a trove belonging to the late American banker David Rockefeller and his wife Peggy.

The collection, including works by Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet, will be sold at auction next year.

Christie's will unveil highlights of the vast collection tomorrow in Hong Kong, according to a statement by the auction house.

"It's the first time we'll launch a collection in Hong Kong," said Mr Marc Porter, Christie's chairman in the Americas. "We think Hong Kong is the best place to unveil it because of the density of collectors in Asia and the number of collectors of Impressionist and modern art in the region."

The announcement follows Christie's US$1.4-billion (S$1.9-billion) week of sales in New York, where Asian clients were particularly active during the Impressionist and modern art evening auction, buying one-third of the lots.

A landscape by Vincent van Gogh, which sold for US$81.3 million, went to a client of Ms Rebecca Wei, president of Christie's Asia.

Mr Rockefeller's estate is selling more than 2,000 objects, including modern art masterpieces, Chinese porcelain, American paintings and European furniture.

Proceeds from the sales will benefit selected charities. Christie's has not revealed the estimated value of the entire collection.

Among the highlights is a Picasso "rose period" nude, titled Young Girl With A Flower Basket, that is estimated at US$70 million. The 1905 work hung in the library of Mr Rockefeller's townhouse in East 65th Street in New York, Christie's said.

Odalisque Couchee Aux Magnolias, a 1923 canvas by Henri Matisse, is estimated at US$50 million. It features a reclining nude, loosely robed in white, amid flowers, fruit and rich patterns.

Monet's Nympheas En Fleur, depicting a pond in the artist's Giverny garden, is estimated at US$35 million.

The painting was recommended to the Rockefellers by Mr Alfred Barr, the first director of the Museum of Modern Art, according to Christie's. They purchased it in 1956.

A Georges Seurat work that the couple owned, La Rade De Grandcamp, is estimated at about US$30 million.

The winning bid may test the artist's auction record of US$35.2 million from 1999, especially when there have not been any major paintings by the artist at auction since prices have soared. "It's the last great, large-scale Seurat in private hands," Mr Porter said.

Mr Rockefeller died in March. His wife died in 1996.

BLOOMBERG