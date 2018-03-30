Arts Picks: Voilah! 2018

VOILAH! 2018

The annual Voilah! French Festival Singapore, which showcases French art and cultural experiences around the island, opens on Sunday and runs until May 5.

This weekend, head to Gardens by the Bay for outdoor performance The Rock's Clown, starring Hossan Leong alongside Jean Lambert-Wild and Martin Palisse. The script by Catherine Lefeuvre, translated by Marc Goldberg, is inspired by the myth of Sisyphus, who toils eternally to roll a heavy rock up a hill, as well as the relentless work of the common dung beetle.

Also look out for a showcase of photographs of the polar regions, Touched By The Cold, shot by photographer Michel Rawicki.

THE ROCK'S CLOWN

WHERE: Dragonfly Lake, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sunday, 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.voilah.sg

TOUCHED BY THE COLD

WHERE: The Colonnade, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Sunday to May 6, 5 to 2am daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.voilah.sg

SOMETIME MOON

This new historical musical by Toy Factory Productions chronicles a century of change in Singapore and is inspired by the 100-year-old clan association, Chin Kang Huay Kuan, set up here by immigrants from Fujian. It is written and directed by Goh Boon Teck.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place/City Hall WHEN: Today, 3 and 8pm; tomorrow, 11am and 8pm ADMISSION: $59 to $79 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: In Mandarin and Hokkien with Chinese and English surtitles

ALICE IN WONDERLAND BY ROBERT CHAULS

Chamber opera company L'arietta offers cosy and entertaining musical performances.

This weekend, it presents American composer Robert Chauls' 1978 operatic adaptation of Lewis Carroll's Alice In Wonderland, the story of a young girl who enters a magical realm. The 75-minute show is suitable for families with children.

WHERE: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Today, 3pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 3pm ADMISSION: $40 (standard), $25 (students), $105 for two adults plus two children. Free for kids under three