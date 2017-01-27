Arts Picks: Tropicana The Musical

TROPICANA THE MUSICAL

Tropicana The Musical, set in the swinging 1960s, is based on a real topless club and cabaret venue in Singapore called Tropicana. Its cast include Seong Huixuan and Sharda Harrison.

Tickets to the new musical are at half-price till midnight today in conjunction with Chinese New Year. Tickets are sold on an incentive pricing scheme - prices are lower the earlier you buy them.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, Capitol Piazza, 11 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: April 13 to 30 ADMISSION: $39 to $54 (till midnight today) from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.tropicanathemusical.com

PHOTOS: CRISPIAN CHAN, MARISSE CAINE, COURTESY OF SINGAPORE ART MUSEUM, ST FILE

CHINESE NEW YEAR AT SAM

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster with the family at the Singapore Art Museum and learn to make a rooster-inspired headgear, catch a lion dance performance or meet the God of Fortune.

Other activities include creating different types of forests and learning about deforestation, which is inspired by Black Forest 2016, Singapore artist Han Sai Por's artwork at the Singapore Biennale.

WHERE: Singapore Art Museum, 71 Bras Basah Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Sunday, 10am to 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.singaporeartmuseum.sg

WE ARE THE WORLD - THESE ARE OUR STORIES

Pioneering performance artist and Cultural Medallion recipient Amanda Heng (photo) returns to her early training in printmaking with this exhibition, which comprises a single work made of 24 prints.

The exhibition revisits her existing performative piece, Let's Chat. Heng spoke to 12 individuals about their personal memories and, together, they weaved elements of their stories into the work using different printing and papermaking techniques.

WHERE: STPI, 41 Robertson Quay MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Till Feb 25, 10am to 7pm (weekdays), 9am to 6pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays and public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.stpi.com.sg

INTERSTATES

Singapore poet and performer Deborah Emmanuel (photo) will ruminate on the idea of home, identity and ownership in this one-woman show that blends spoken word, movement, song and theatre.

WHERE: Haque Centre of Acting & Creativity, 02-01, 22 Dickson Road MRT: Rochor WHEN: Wednesday, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $12 at the door INFO: www.facebook.com/deborahthepoet