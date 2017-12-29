Arts Picks: The Philharmonic Orchestra presents New Year's Eve countdown concert

THE PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA PRESENTS NEW YEAR'S EVE COUNTDOWN CONCERT

Expect musical fireworks under the baton of Lim Yau in The Philharmonic Orchestra's much-anticipated concert to ring in the New Year.

The orchestra always puts on a good show, sometimes with champagne and balloons. On the programme are catchy tunes such as Bizet's Carmen Suite No. 1 and Leroy Anderson's Fiddle Faddle.

WHERE: Sota Concert Hall, School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Sunday, 10pm ADMISSION: $42 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

RESONATES WITH: ARPEGGIONE QUARTET

The decade-old Arpeggione Quartet performs free concerts at the National Gallery Singapore, part of the gallery's Resonates With performance series.

Violinists Sarah Wong, Ang Dun Jie and Ivan Goh, who also plays the viola, join cellist Eunice Lim in excerpts from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, Satie's Gymnopedies and Elgar's Salut d'Amour.

WHERE: Padang Atrium, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, concerts from 2 to 4pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg/see-do/programme-detail/707/resonates-with-arpeggione-quartet

WORLD DOMINATION 2017

Wind down the year with bespoke cocktails and readings from four well-known Singapore writers of literary fantasy and science-fiction: Krishna Udayasankar, Rachel Heng, JY Yang and Sharlene Teo.

Admission to the event, organised by Sing Lit Station, includes one choice of bespoke cocktail, beer or soft drink.

WHERE: Sing Lit Station, 3A Jalan Kubor MRT: Bugis WHEN: Today, 7.30pm to late ADMISSION: $20 at the door INFO: www.singlitstation.com/shop/sing-lit-stations-year-end-reading-and-party

CINERAMA: ART AND THE MOVING IMAGE IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

Animation, film and video installations by artists across Asia explore stories from the region in multiple ways.

Catch Singaporean artist Ming Wong's Making Chinatown, or a mixed media installation from Thai artist Korakrit Arunanondchai and American artist Alex Gvojic on the end of the world conflated with present-day celebrations.

WHERE: SAM at 8Q, 8 Queen Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Until March 25, Mondays to Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 7pm, Fridays, 10am to 9pm ADMISSION: Free for Singaporeans and permanent residents, $6 for others (but free between 6pm and 9pm on Fridays).