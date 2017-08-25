Arts Picks: The New Now

THE NEW NOW

Gajah Gallery exhibits works by seven emerging Singapore-based artists, such as Gabrielle Tolentino's hyper-real sculptures, Benedict Yu's ultraviolet-painted newspaper collages and artist and printmaker Wong Jia Yi's copper installations.

WHERE: Gajah Gallery, 03-04 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tomorrow to Sept 17, 11am to 7pm on Mondays to Fridays; noon to 6pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.gajahgallery.com

DRAGONFLIES

This newly commissioned Singapore International Festival of Arts play by theatre company Pangdemonium and playwright Stephanie Street imagines the world in 2021 when climate change, Brexit and the re-election of United States President Donald Trump have caused countries such as the United Kingdom to enforce a ban on immigrants.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $70, $55, $40 INFO: www.sifa.sg/sifa/programme/shows/dragonflies. Rated 16 for some mature content and coarse language

WONDERLAND X

In this science fiction-themed fusion concert by composer Tze Toh and his TO Ensemble, a young robot in a decaying, post-apocalyptic world accidentally awakens a sorceress after discovering the key to an ancient machine. They embark on a journey to unite the worlds of Man and Machine. The concert features violinist Christina Zhou.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $35, $20 for students from wonderlandx.peatix.com INFO: wonderlandx.peatix.com

MARK

Nine dancers explore urban space by dancing in public places across Singapore at sunset and inviting spectators to join in, in this Singapore International Festival of Arts piece by Singapore-born, Berlin-based choreographer Daniel Kok.

WHERE: *Scape Playspace, 2 Orchard Link; Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Orchard/Bayfront WHEN: Sunday (*Scape); Thu and Sept 2 (Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza). All shows at 5.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.sifa.sg/sifa/programme/shows/mark