Arts Picks: Singapore Art Week

SINGAPORE ART WEEK

Singapore Art Week, which runs until Jan 28, is the year's biggest visual arts party.

Exhibitions lined up across the island range from intimate encounters in unusual spaces such as the Tiong Bahru Air Raid Shelter to light projections on major monuments in the Civic District. Here are some highlights.

LIGHT TO NIGHT FESTIVAL 2018: COLOUR SENSATIONS

The National Gallery Singapore puts on its best for Singapore Art Week.

Inside, be privy to a personal concert in Lee Mingwei's Sonic Blossom or put your stamp on Pinaree Sanpitak's D-I-Y pillow installation, The House Is Crumbling. Outside, the facade of the gallery is transformed by projections by Australia's Spinifex Group. It is part of a larger canvas for a light show, Art Skins On Monuments, created by 30 Singapore-based artists, illustrators and animators.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road and the Civic District MRT: CityHall/Raffles City WHEN: Today to Jan 28. External projections run on Fridays and Saturdays, 8pm to midnight; Sundays to Thursdays, 8 to 10pm ADMISSION: Free for external projections. Free admission to National Gallery Singapore today and tomorrow (10am to 10pm) and Sunday (10am to 7pm) INFO: www.lighttonight.sg

HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS IN CONCERT

Watch Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets (starring, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe) on a 12m screen while the Metropolitan Festival Orchestra performs the score by John Williams.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 7pm ADMISSION: $69 to $255 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

ALIWAL URBAN ARTS FESTIVAL

Aliwal Street will be closed to traffic.

In its place will be live music, freestyle football, skateboarding and plenty of art experiences.

Urban artists RSCLS and The BlackBook host a tour of street art in the Kampong Glam area, while other artists create works viewers can play with.

WHERE: Aliwal Art Centre and Kampong Glam area MRT: Bugis WHEN: Tomorrow, 5pm to late ADMISSION: Free, limited slots for some events INFO: tinyurl.com/y74jnysl

RAID

The Tiong Bahru Air Raid Shelter dates back to at least 1939, when it protected residents from shelling during World War II.

Eight artists, including organisers Daniel Chong and Zulkhairi Zulkiflee, have created art specially for this space, as part of Singapore Art Week. Look out for work such as Chong's Unconditionally and Zulkhairi's Crocodile.

WHERE: Tiong Bahru Air Raid Shelter, 78 Guan Chuan Street MRT: Tiong Bahru WHEN: Until Feb 3, Tuesdays to Sundays (noon to 6pm). Closed on Mondays. Artists' talk will be held tomorrow from 3 to 5pm ADMISSION: Free