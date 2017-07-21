Arts Picks: Setan Jawa

SETAN JAWA

This black-and-white silent film about love and sacrifice, by award-winning Indonesian director Garin Nugroho, is modernised with the addition of live gamelan and Western orchestral music, including by Singapore's Metropolitan Festival Orchestra. It is part of the Pesta Raya Malay Festival of Arts at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $25, $45 and $65, concessions for students, national servicemen and seniors $20 and $35 INFO: Rated PG-13. Go to www.pestaraya.com

THE WRIGHT STUFF

Young playwrights from Toy Factory Productions' new playwright incubation programme will be making their debut, starting with Gina Chew this weekend with her play Permanence, about a woman forced to confront her reckless past.

WHERE: 17A Smith Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Tomorrow to Monday, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $20 INFO: Rated NC-16. Go to www.toyfactory.com.sg

EVERYTHING WILL BE GREAT AGAIN

This dark, politically-charged exhibition of woodcut prints and charcoal and ink drawings by Singapore artist Jeremy Hiah tackles the idea of social justice, or the lack thereof, in today's systems.

WHERE: Utterly Art Exhibition Space, Level 3, 20B Mosque Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: By appointment from Monday to Saturday, 2 to 8pm, and Sunday, noon to 5.30pm ADMISSION: Free, call 9487-2006 for appointments INFO: E-mail info@utterlyart.com.sg or go to www.facebook.com/utterlyart

DANCERS' LOCKER

Improv-tu by Frontier Danceland will test the skills of the dancers as it is set in the warehouse/showroom of vintage furniture company Mobler, where furniture is sold and moved around. The dancers will not know what furniture will serve as their stage.

A choreographic show will also take place this weekend at Frontier Danceland's studio. WHERE: Choreographic show: Frontier Danceland Studio, 02-52, Block M Goodman Arts Studio, 90 Goodman Road; Improv-tu: Mobler Furniture Showroom Warehouse, 10C Jalan Ampas MRT: Dakota (Frontier Danceland Studio), Toa Payoh (Mobler showroom)

WHEN: Choreographic show: today, 8pm, tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Improv-tu: July 29, 3 and 5pm ADMISSION: $15 a ticket or $25 for both shows INFO: E-mail info@frontierdanceland.com