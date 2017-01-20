Arts Picks: Release 6.0

RELEASE 6.0

Contemporary dance company Maya Dance Theatre (a past edition of Release) celebrates its 10th-year anniversary by revisiting old works such as Path. The showcase will also feature works by international choreographers, such as Mandalas, a spiritual piece influenced by the Indian dance bharatanatyam; and World's Best Culture, a tongue-in- cheek dance boxing match.

WHERE: Goodman Arts Centre Black Box, 01-53 Block M, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $25 (go to mayadancetheatre.org/tickets)

PHOTOS: ASIAPAC BOOKS, KIDSFEST, KINETIC EXPRESSIONS PHOTOGRAPHY, NOISE SINGAPORE

PROPOSALS FOR WATERLOO

Twelve young artists will take over pockets of space at the Waterloo Centre, in the first instalment of this year's Noise Art Mentorship in collaboration with OH! Open House, which is known for its art walks.

From playing with the ageing textures of architecture to turning objects discarded by residents into art, each artist proposes a new way of considering urban space.

WHERE: Waterloo Centre, 262 Waterloo Street MRT: Bras Basah Bugis WHEN: Till Jan 31, noon to 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: Call 8657-2013 or go to ohopenhouse.org/nam-2017

PHOTOS: ASIAPAC BOOKS, KIDSFEST, KINETIC EXPRESSIONS PHOTOGRAPHY, NOISE SINGAPORE

ASIAPAC BOOKS POP-UP STORE

Local book publisher Asiapac Books joins forces with indie bookstore BooksActually for a pop-up event over the Chinese New Year period. Besides comic books and Chinese philosophy tomes, the pop-up will also feature out-of-circulation stock from Asiapac's archives, including the best-selling 1990s comic versions of Hong Kong writer Ni Kuang's Wisely Series.

WHERE: BooksActually, 9 Yong Siak Street MRT: Tiong Bahru WHEN: Tomorrow until Feb 4, 10am to 6pm (Mondays and Sundays), 10am to 8pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays); Chinese New Year opening hours: Jan 27 and 29, 10am to 6pm; and Jan 28, 10am to 8pm. The event launch is tomorrow at 4pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.asiapacbooks.com.sg

PHOTOS: ASIAPAC BOOKS, KIDSFEST, KINETIC EXPRESSIONS PHOTOGRAPHY, NOISE SINGAPORE

GRUFFALOS, LADYBIRDS AND OTHER BEASTS WITH JULIA DONALDSON

This musical for kids based on five picture book stories - including beloved classic The Gruffalo - features none other than the books' creator, English writer Julia Donaldson.

She and her family (photo) will bring to life stories such as Jack And The Flumflum Tree, Zog and A Squash And A Squeeze. Part of KidsFest Singapore.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place WHEN: Today, 3 and 6pm; tomorrow and Sunday, 11am and 4pm

ADMISSION: $42, $52 and $62; get a 10 per cent discount for purchases of tickets to two KidsFest shows or a 15 per cent discount for three shows. Tickets from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: Recommended for children aged four and above. Go to www.kidsfest.com.sg