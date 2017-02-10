Native Revisions, Offending The Audience, and more

NATIVE REVISIONS

Four artists from Asia document nature and urban change in places they have returned to for years. Look out for Singaporean artist Chua Chye Teck's black-and-white photographs of forests in Singapore. These were also published last month in a book, Beyond Wilderness (Epigram Books).

WHERE: Gallery 1, Institute of Contemporary Arts Singapore, Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Today, 6.30 to 8.30pm (opening); tomorrow to April 12, noon to 7pm (Tuesdays to Sundays); closed on Mondays and public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: http://bit.ly/2jn0JK6

OFFENDING THE AUDIENCE

In 1966, Austrian playwright Peter Handke broke theatre rules with an experimental play featuring four nameless performers, but no plot.

Singapore's Liu Xiaoyi (centre), a theatre practitioner known for similarly flouting convention, adapts his play in this special Mandarin commission for the annual Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts from Esplanade - Theatres On The Bay. The cast includes (clockwise from top) Nelson Chia, Oliver Chong, Li Xie and Ang Gey Pin.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 3pm ADMISSION: $38 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

SINGAPORE BIENNALE: AN ATLAS OF MIRRORS

In the final weeks of the Singapore Biennale, view thought-provoking works about regional history and geopolitics.

Malaysia's Tan Zi Hao created the skeleton of a mythical creature in The Skeleton Of Makara (The Myth Of A Myth), showing how stories take on a life of their own. Soap Blocked (2016) by Htein Lin of Myanmar - an installation of a map of Myanmar made up of bars of carved soap - was conceived when the artist was in prison from 1998 to 2004 because of his involvement in student protests.

WHERE: Various locations, but mainly Singapore Art Museum, 71 Bras Basah Road, and SAM at 8Q, 8 Queen Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till Feb 26, 10am to 7pm (Saturdays to Thursdays), 10am to 9pm (Fridays) ADMISSION: $15 (adults), $7.50 (students and senior citizens) for Singapore citizens and permanent residents; $20 (adults) and $10 (students and senior citizens) for others INFO: www.singaporebiennale.org

SSO CHAMBER SERIES STRADIVARI QUARTET

The Stradivari Quartet (from left, violist Lech Antonio Uszynski, cellist Maja Weber and violinists Wang Xiaoming and Sebastian Bohren) partners musicians from the Singapore Symphony Orchestra for two evenings of chamber music, including Beethoven's string quartets in C minor and F major.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $20 from Sistic