Arts Picks: Main²

MAIN²

Main² (it roughly translates to mean "play"), a dark comedy written by theatre-maker Aidli "Alin" Mosbit in 2002, explores hairy issues faced by the Malay community, such as drug addiction and sexual abuse.

The cast comprises Farez Najid, Farhana M. Noor, Al-Matin Yatim, Munah Bagharib, Suhaili Safari and Hatta Said. Performed in Malay with English surtitles.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Thursday to July 23. Thursday and Friday: 8pm, Saturday and Sunday: 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $30 (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: pestaraya.com

FLIGHT - SLO CHILDREN'S CONCERT

This concert by the children's choir of the Singapore Lyric Opera, Kent Ridge Secondary School and the Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) features songs from five continents - from Les Papillons by French composer Ernest Chausson and Hotaru Koi arranged by Japanese composer Ro Ogura to a medley of Disney classics.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Tonight, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $28 (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: singaporeopera.com.sg

POOL ME IN

In this concert, musicians from the Dicapella Dizi Ensemble (right) play songs such as folk tune Rasa Sayang and jazz classic Fly Me To The Moon while standing in a pool. This programme is part of PAssionArts Festival organised by the People's Association. The festival runs till Aug 9.

WHERE: Serangoon Swimming Complex, 35 Yio Chu Kang Road MRT: Bartley/Lorong Chuan WHEN: Tonight, 6 to 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/PAssionArtsSG

WHERE'S THE SPEFICIFISFETY?

This dance performance by Singapore dancer Lee Mun Wai and Malaysian dancer Lee Ren Xin looks at how their bodies respond to each other and the environment around them. The title refers to the question "where is the specificity?" - meaning "what is the point of the work?" - but "specificity" is misspelt as it was mispronounced during rehearsals.

WHERE: Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Nicoll Highway/Bugis WHEN: Thursday, 8pm, and July 22, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $15 (go to speficifisfety.peatix.com)