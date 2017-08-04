Arts Picks: Lotus Love

LOTUS LOVE

The solo exhibition of contemporary Chinese ink paintings by Singaporean artist Tan Oe Pang features lotus artworks at different periods of his career.

WHERE: Sky One Art Gallery, 09-02 BreadTalk IHQ, 30 Tai Seng Street MRT: Tai Seng WHEN: Till Aug 31; 11.30am to 6.30pm (weekdays), noon to 6pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays except on Aug 20 and 27, when it will be open from noon to 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.skyoneart.com

ARMY DAZE 2

This sequel to Michael Chiang's well-loved army comedy catches up with Malcolm Png and his former army buddies 30 years on, as the time comes for Png's son to do national service.

WHERE: Drama Centre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/ City Hall WHEN: Today to Aug 20, 8pm (Tuesdays to Fridays); 3pm (Aug 10 only); 3 and 8pm (Saturdays); 3pm (Sundays) ADMISSION: $43 to $98 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.sistic.com.sg/events/carmydaze0817

TUMASIK - REVISITING HISTORY AND REWRITING OUR STORY

The taridra, or dance drama, by Era Dance Theatre explores lesser-known parts of Singapore's early history between the founding of Singapura by Sang Nila Utama and the arrival of Sir Stamford Raffles more than 500 years later.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 11 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place/City Hall WHEN: Monday, 8pm ADMISSION: $25 to $45 from Sistic INFO: www.tumasik.info

SIFA OPEN HOMES

The Singapore International Festival of Arts revives Open Homes, in which small groups of ticket-holders visit one or more of 30 curated homes around the island to hear residents' stories. Listen to a poet share stories of his family's artefacts; explore a charcoal artist's studio; or watch flamenco in a Geylang shophouse.

WHERE: Various locations WHEN:Aug 12, 13, 19 and 20, various timings ADMISSION: $15 from Sistic. Register at www.sifa.sg/sifa/registration. Registration will close at 11pm the day before each weekend INFO: www.sifa.sg/sifa/registration/open-homes