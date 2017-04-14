Arts Picks: Lao Jiu: The Musical, Tropicana The Musical and more

LAO JIU: THE MUSICAL

This is a timeless tale of personal wishes versus family duty, adapted from a 1990 play by the late Kuo Pao Kun and staged by The Theatre Practice.

Sugie Phua (with Ethel Yap) stars as Lao Jiu, who longs to learn puppetry, but is forced down a different road by his family.

Expect precise choreography, whimsical puppetry and excellent vocals on the songs by Eric Ng and Xiaohan. Kuo Jian Hong directs.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/ City Hall WHEN: Till April 23, 8pm (Tuesdays to Thursdays), 2.30 and 8pm (Fridays and Saturdays), 2.30pm (Sundays) ADMISSION: $51 to $81 from Sistic

EXQUISITE TRUST (BLINDLY COLLECTIVE COLLABORATIONS)

This unusual art show is produced by STPI as part of its 15th-anniversary programme. The works on display are co-created by Belgium-born Carsten Holler, German artist Tobias Rehberger, Albania-born Anri Sala and Argentina-born Rirkrit Tiravanija.

The four worked together using a free-association game from the Surrealist tradition to devise works such as Jitterbugs Tangofly Tagplants (above).

WHERE: STPI, 41 Robertson Quay MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Till April 22, 10am to 7pm (weekdays), 9am to 6pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays and public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.stpi.com.sg

SHAKESPEARE IN PRINT: THE FIRST FOLIO

The first printed collection of Shakespeare's plays is on display (above) at the 10th floor of the National Library Building until April 23. Visitors can flip through an electronic copy of the nearly 400-year-old book, which is on loan from the University of Oxford's Bodleian Libraries.

WHERE: Level 10 Gallery, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Till April 23, 10am to 9pm daily, closed on public holidays ADMISSION: Free

TROPICANA THE MUSICAL

This new musical is set in the swinging 1960s and is inspired by topless cabaret Tropicana, once a bustling nightspot on Orchard Road.

The team includes both rising stars and theatre veterans such as Siti Khalijah Zainal, Rizman Putra (both above) and Lim Yu-Beng.

Award-winning actress Tan Kheng Hua is the producer and Beatrice Chia-Richmond directs, with music by Julian Wong, lyrics by Joel Tan and a book written by Haresh Sharma.

WHERE: Capitol Theatre, Capitol Piazza, 11 Stamford Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till April 30, 8pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 3 and 8pm (Saturdays), 3pm (Sundays) ADMISSION: $77 to $107 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: Rated Advisory 16 (some mature content and coarse language)