Arts Picks: La Cage Aux Folles

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

High jinks and heartwarming moments make up theatre troupe Wild Rice's revival of this comic musical about the true nature of family. Ivan Heng stars as nightclub headliner Zaza, whose son wants to disown him to make nice with his in-laws.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Till May 13, 8pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 3pm (Saturdays and Sundays) ADMISSION: $60 to $120 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: Recommended for those aged 16 and older (homosexual content)

HAND TO GOD

The Singapore Repertory Theatre presents an irreverent comedy about a troubled teen (Thomas Pang) who uses a sock puppet to convey his true feelings after the death of his father.

Directed by Guy Unsworth, it also features Daniel Jenkins and Janice Koh (both above).

WHERE: KC Arts Centre – Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Until May 6, 8pm (Wednesdays to Fridays), 3 and 8pm (Saturdays) ADMISSION: $35 to $60 from Sistic INFO: Restricted 18 (coarse language and religious references)

HONG KONG PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

One of Asia’s best-known classical orchestras performs under the baton of Dutch maestro Jaap van Zweden (above). The evening includes Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 4 (soloist Ning Feng), Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 and the Singapore premiere of a new work by Hong Kong composer Fung Lam.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: 7.30pm, Monday ADMISSION: $35 to $100 from Sistic

POULTRY TALES

I Theatre’s trio of plays is perfect for families with children aged three to 12. Included are The Goose That Laid The Golden Eggs, The Little Red Hen (above) and the story of Chicken- Licken, which thought the world was ending when an acorn fell.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: City Hall/ Bugis WHEN: 10.30am and 2pm tomorrow and Sunday, weekend shows until May 14 ADMISSION: $32 from Sistic