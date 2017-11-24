Arts Picks: From: The Platform

FROM: THE PLATFORM

Chowk Productions recreates the everyday dramas seen on a railway platform in this show commissioned for the Esplanade - Theatres On The Bay's Kalaa Utsavam, Indian Festival of Arts 2017.

Choreographer Raka Maitra is inspired by her experience at a major train station in Kolkata and Peter Handke's wordless 1992 play about people-watching, The Hour We Knew Nothing Of Each Other.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $30 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/kalaa-utsavam-indian-festival-of-arts/2017

CHINA PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA & PALOMA SO

The China Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the country's top ensembles, performs in Singapore for the first time under the baton of founder and musical legend Yu Long.

The evening features 12-year-old violin prodigy Paloma So playing Saint-Saens' Violin Concerto No. 3 In B Minor.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Sunday, 8pm ADMISSION: $78 to $288 from Sistic

ARTS IN YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD: #SEEYOURSG (WALKING TRAIL)

Get a different view of the Jurong area through this visual art trail curated by Shophouse & Co, a placemaking studio which researches and helps implement creative uses for urban spaces.

#seeyoursg, part of the National Arts Council's Arts In Your Neighbourhood programme, includes an exhibition at the Jurong East Regional Library.

Look out for five new public art installations in the field near the library in the showcase Larger Than Life: The Unspoken Histories Of Jurong Neighbourhood, curated by art collective Vertical Submarine.

WHERE: Jurong Regional Library MRT: Jurong East WHEN: Tomorrow, 10 to 11am and 4 to 5pm. One-hour trail starts every 15 minutes ADMISSION: Free, but register at seeyoursg-jurong.peatix.com INFO: Recommended for ages 12 and older. There is a complementary exhibition at Jurong Regional Library till Nov 30. Go to artsforall.sg

MAMA WHITE SNAKE

Singapore theatre company Wild Rice's year-end pantomime is much-anticipated fun for the entire family. This year, see a classic Chinese legend reworked as company stalwarts Ivan Heng and Glen Goei play magical snakes.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, Level 3 National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall WHEN: Today to Dec 16, 7.30pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays); 2.30pm (weekends) ADMISSION: From $45 from Sistic