Arts Picks: Forbidden City: Portrait of an Empress

FORBIDDEN CITY: PORTRAIT OF AN EMPRESS

Created 15 years ago by Singapore Repertory Theatre for the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, this musical reimagines the life of China's Dowager Empress Cixi with great visual appeal. Cheryl Tan, Kit Chan and Sheila Francisco play the central character at different stages of her life.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Till Aug 27, 8pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 3 and 8pm (Saturdays), 1.30 and 6pm (Sundays) ADMISSION: $38 to $138 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

ALIWAL ARTS NIGHT CRAWL: RASA WAYANG

Artists celebrate the art of wayang kulit in the fifth edition of Aliwal Arts Centre's free annual arts festival. Night-crawlers can watch or participate in close to 30 performances and workshops of shadow puppetry or photography.

WHERE: Kampong Glam, including Aliwal Street, Baghdad Street, Bali Lane, Haji Lane and Arab Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Tomorrow, 5pm till late ADMISSION: Free, some photography workshops are ticketed INFO: www.aliwalartscentre.sg

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS 2017: ART STUDIO

Yeng Pway Ngon's award-winning novel about artists is recreated for the stage by Nine Years Theatre for the ongoing Singapore International Festival of Arts. It features Tay Kong Hui as an art teacher.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 11 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $35 to $65 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: Advisory 16 (mature content). Performed in Mandarin with English surtitles. Go to www.sifa.sg

HEART ORIENTATIONS: LIM TZE PENG'S ABSTRACT REVOLUTION

This showcase of Cultural Medallion recipient Lim Tze Peng's works focuses on his pieces from 2006, when he started working on larger, abstract Chinese ink paintings.

WHERE: artcommune gallery, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: City Hall/Bugis WHEN: Tomorrow to Aug 27, noon to 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: Go to www.artcommune.com.sg or call 6336-4240