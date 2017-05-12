Arts Picks: Elements

ELEMENTS

The highlight of the fourth annual Singapore Flamenco Festival by non-profit organisation Flamenco Sin Fronteras, this original production by dancer and choreographer Antonio Vargas melds the Spanish dance form with Taoist philosophy and the four Chinese elements of wood, fire, water and air.

WHERE: Goodman Arts Centre, Black Box, 90 Goodman Road MRT: MountbattenWHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm; Sunday, 5pm ADMISSION: $32, $28 (concession). Call 9742-0637 or 8138-3624, or go to elements.peatix.com INFO: www.flamencosin fronteras.com.sg

A KISS FROM MUM

Popular getai singers Hao Hao and Lee Pei Fen join forces with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra in this Mother's Day concert featuring beloved Chinese, Cantonese and Hokkien classics such as The Lovable Rose, The Mother In My Dreams and Mother, You Are Great.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Auditorium, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tomorrow, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $15 (concession), $30, $50 and $70 via Sistic before booking fees (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.sco.com.sg

SIDES

For its annual mid-year production, Frontier Danceland presents a triple bill of dance (above) that crosses borders. Taiwanese choreographer Tung I-fen experiments with sound in Character Game, Australian duo Luke Smiles and Gabrielle Nankivell restage their piece Focus, and Singaporean Adele Goh explores notions of identity in her new work Babel.

WHERE: School Of The Arts Studio Theatre, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pmADMISSION: $30 for evening shows, $25 for matinee via Sistic before booking feesINFO: Call 6336-1526 or e-mail info@frontierdanceland.com

PANOPTICON

Italian artist Massimo Giannoni exhibits in Singapore for the first time with 27 oil paintings of worlds nested within worlds, inspired by sights such as the frescoes of ancient libraries and La Specola, Florence's museum of natural history. One of the works on show is Biblioteca (above) .

WHERE: Partners & Mucciaccia Gallery, 02-10 Gillman Barracks, Block 6, Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till Sept 24; Tuesdays to Fridays, noon to 7pm; Saturdays 11am to 7pm; Sundays 11am to 6pm. Closed Mondays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.partnersandmucciaccia.net