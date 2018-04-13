Arts Picks: Dapunta Hyang: Transmission Of Knowledge, Giselle, and more

DAPUNTA HYANG: TRANSMISSION OF KNOWLEDGE

The skeletal ship by artist Zai Kuning, commissioned for the Singapore Pavilion at the 57th Venice Biennale last year, goes on display at 72-13, home of TheatreWorks.

The 17m-long ship pays tribute to the ancient Srivijayan Empire and arises from two decades of Zai's research into the history of the Riau Archipelago and the seafaring people known as the orang laut.

WHERE: 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Until May 13, noon to 7pm (Tuesdays to Sundays). Closed on Mondays ADMISSION: Free INFO: dapuntahyang2018.wordpress.com

GISELLE

In the classic tragic ballet, which was first performed by the Singapore Dance Theatre in 1999, a peasant girl dies of a broken heart when she discovers the man she loves is a nobleman engaged to another.

After her death, she is raised from the grave to join the Wilis, vengeful virgin spirits who dance men to their deaths. When her lover stumbles into their midst, she must pit her love for him against the cold will of her new sisters.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 1 and 8pm; Sunday, 1 and 7pm ADMISSION: $35, $55 and $75 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.singaporedancetheatre.com

I AM TRYING TO SAY SOMETHING TRUE

Actress Ellison Yuyang Tan takes to the stage solo in this new work by playwright Michelle Tan. Directed by theatre veteran T. Sasitharan, it is about a 28-year-old trying to cope with loss, but also to find herself with honesty and humour.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 3pm ADMISSION: $35 from Sistic INFO: bit.ly/2Hp2K5x

RAILTRACK SONGMAPS ROOSTING POST 1

Discover a constellation of stories in this multimedia art installation on the relationships between birds and people in the former Malayan railway corridor and Tanglin Halt.

The intricate work by research group Migrant Ecologies Project, located in a Queenstown Residents' Committee centre, includes videos based on 32 bird species in the area as well as art inspired by interviews with residents, bird-watchers, activists, poachers and more.

WHERE: 01-384, 46-3 Commonwealth Drive MRT: Commonwealth WHEN: Until April 27, 11am to 7.30pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays ADMISSION: Free INFO: Go to bit.ly/2qhzxBd or e-mail migrantecologiesproject@gmail.com