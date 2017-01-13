Arts Picks: Art Stage Singapore

ART STAGE SINGAPORE

The annual Art Stage Singapore is a dizzying array of hot, new art from trendy artists. This year's edition features 131 galleries from 27 countries and works such as Cambodian artist Svay Sareth's politically charged video exhibit, I, Svay Sareth, Eat Rubber Sandals (2015).

WHERE: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Till Sunday, noon to 8pm (today and tomorrow), 11am to 6pm (Sunday) ADMISSION: $32 for a one-day pass, $64 for a four-day pass, from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

A MUSIC VOYAGE AROUND THE ISLAND

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra's concert season begins with conductors Yeh Tsung, Quek Ling Kiong and Moses Gay leading composer Eric Watson's Journey Around Singapore in relay format. Violinist Alexander Souptel (left) and erhu musician Lu Yi Wen (right) are the featured soloists.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $20 to $70 from Sistic

KAPPA QUARTET

Poet and novelist Daryl Qilin Yam reads from his recently published Kappa Quartet, which was longlisted for the 2015 Epigram Books Fiction Prize. It is a tale of a soulless man holidaying in Tokyo who meets a Japanese river demon or kappa.

WHERE: BooksActually, 9 Yong Siak Street MRT: Tiong Bahru WHEN: Today, 7pm ADMISSION: Free

LOCK ROUTE

Art hub Gillman Barracks returns to its military roots in this art walk inspired by the 24km march national servicemen must perform. The artworks along the way are curated by well-known Singaporean curator Khairuddin Hori. These include installations, sculptures and murals from Singapore's Acit Salbini, Gerald Leow, Sheryo+Yok and Stephanie Jane Burt, among other artists. Lock Route is part of Singapore Art Week, the annual festival of visual arts offerings which runs till Jan 22.

WHERE: Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Today to June 30 ADMISSION: Free INFO: gillmanbarracks.com