Arts Picks: Art from the streets

ART FROM THE STREETS

From big names such as Banksy, Invader and Obey to up-and-coming local artists such as Speak Cryptic, the ArtScience Museum traces 40 years of street art, as it evolves from a counter-cultural practice to an art form recognised by museums and galleries.

Curated by Parisian gallerist Magda Danysz, the exhibition brings together large-scale mural paintings, installations, videos, sketches and archival material.

It has also commissioned 10 artists, including Speak Cryptic, whose real name is Farizwan Fajari, and Spanish artist Felipe Pantone, to take over the museum's galleries and paint, stencil and build installations directly onto their walls.

WHERE: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue MRT: Bayfront WHEN: Saturday to June 3, 10am to 7pm daily ADMISSION: $17 (single exhibition) to $38 (all-access), $12 to $26 (concessions) from www.marinabaysands.com/museum.html INFO: www.marinabaysands.com/museum.html

INVISIBLE PERMANENCE

Chinese artist Ocean Wang holds her second solo exhibition here with a collection of her liquid, fantastical paintings that distort reality and reflect upon the passage of time through the imagery of flowing water.

WHERE: Y2ARTS Gallery, 01-02 Old Hill Street Police Station, 140 Hill Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Saturday to Jan 21, 11am to 7pm daily except Monday ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.y2arts.com

OMM10: DISCOVER

Home-grown ensemble Orchestra of the Music Makers celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, starting with this triumphal concert featuring the likes of Dvorak's Carnival Overture and Wagner's Ride Of The Valkyries.

It will also present a new 18-minute concerto, Siginnah! ("naughty kid" in Hokkien), by composer Jonathan Shin, a member of home-grown musical quintet the Lorong Boys, who will also be performing at the concert.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade DriveMRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Saturday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $12 to $33 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.orchestra.sg

BOOKS & BEER

The travelling book swop, which has been around for more than six years, kicks off the new year with a session at Marymount restaurant The Hideout, where participants can trade pre-loved books while swigging craft beer, of which there are more than 50 brews. Each participant is encouraged to bring up to 10 books.

It is also collaborating with Read To Me, an initiative by Nanyang Technological University undergraduates to encourage parents to start reading with their children early. Mulberry Learning Centre next door will be hosting activities such as crafting sessions and giving parents tips on how to read to their little ones.

WHERE: The Hideout at District 20, 01-03, 38 Jalan Pemimpin MRT: Marymount WHEN: Sunday, 3 to 6pmADMISSION: Free INFO: Call 9090-8073 or go to www.facebook.com/booksandbeersingapore