Arts Picks: Anjaneyam - Hanuman's Ramayana

ANJANEYAM - HANUMAN'S RAMAYANA

This production by Apsaras Arts and Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, which is part of Kalaa Utsavam - Indian Festival of Arts, retells the ancient Indian epic Ramayana from the perspective of monkey warrior Hanuman.

Featuring 50 dancers and 18 musicians, it juxtaposes Indian and South-east Asian depictions of the epic, told through bharatanatyam and Javanese dance and set to an original score.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $30 and $50 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.sistic.com.sg/events/carts1117

ARTS IN YOUR NEIGHBOURHOOD

The biannual community arts outreach initiative moves to Jurong this time. Among the public artworks on display are The Story-teller, a batik-inspired street art installation by street artist Slacsatu; Larger Than Life, five site-specific works about the unspoken histories of the Jurong neighbourhood, curated by art collective Vertical Submarine; and .txt, two text-based visual arts installations by writers Pooja Nansi and Daryl Qilin Yam.

WHERE: The Story-teller - Taman Jurong Community Club (wall next to Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre), 1 Yung Sheng Road; Larger Than Life - Canopy @ J Link (adjacent field), 134 Jurong Gateway Road; .txt - Westgate (L1 Fashion High Street), 3 Gateway Drive, and Canopy @ J Link MRT: Jurong East WHEN: The Story-teller - till Dec 31; Larger Than Life - till Jan 28 next year; .txt - till Nov 26; 10am to 10pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: artsforall.sg

KHWAAB-SA - SHAKESPEARE'S A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Director Atul Kumar and The Company Theatre from India put a farcical spin on Shakespeare's fantastical comedy. Fairies banter in traditional ragas and actors communicate in English, Hindi and gibberish. Part of Kalaa Utsavam - Indian Festival of Arts.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 3pm ADMISSION: $30 from Sistic INFO: www.sistic.com.sg/events/ckhwaab1117. There are mature themes. Recommended for audiences aged 13 years and above; performed with English surtitles

CENTURY OF LIGHT

Get to see more than 60 Impressionist masterpieces from the Musee d'Orsay up close at the National Gallery Singapore's Colours Of Impressionism exhibition, including 10 paintings by Claude Monet and the works of other greats such as Edouard Manet, Paul Cezanne and Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

A complementary exhibition, Between Worlds: Raden Saleh And Juan Luna, features the works of these two prominent 19th-century artists from Indonesia and the Philippines respectively.

WHERE: Singtel Special Exhibition Gallery, City Hall Wing, Level 3 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall

WHEN: Till March 11 next year, 10am to 7pm (Saturdays to Thursdays), 10am to 9pm (Fridays) ADMISSION: $15 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, $10 for concession-holders; $25 for non-Singaporeans, $20 for concession-holders; free for children aged six and younger INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg