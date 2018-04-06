Arts Picks: Angkor: Exploring Cambodia's Sacred City. Masterpieces of the Musee National Des Arts Asiatiques-guimet

ANGKOR: EXPLORING CAMBODIA'S SACRED CITY. MASTERPIECES OF THE MUSEE NATIONAL DES ARTS ASIATIQUES-GUIMET

This exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum presents 141 objects from the collection of the Guimet Museum of Paris. Highlights include this 10th-century statue of the Hindu god Brahma, which weighs nearly one tonne. Also featured are rubbings and plaster casts of temple structures made by 19th-century archaeologists. The originals have been destroyed and only these records of the past remain.

WHERE: Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Sunday to July 22; Mondays to Thursdays and weekends (10am to 7pm); Fridays (10am to 9pm) ADMISSION: $12 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, $20 for others INFO: acm.org.sg

FOUR HORSE ROAD BY THE THEATRE PRACTICE

Take an immersive journey into the past through this site-specific performance written by Jonathan Lim and directed by Kuo Jian Hong.

It directs viewers to explore numbers 42, 48 and 54 Waterloo Street, where performers enact sketches inspired by the area's past. Expect to encounter prostitutes, Japanese spies, prisoners and schoolboys among others.

WHERE: Ticket holders first head to 54 Waterloo Street for instructions MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till April 28, Tuesdays to Sundays, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $68 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

X & Y

Raw Moves' artistic director Ricky Sim is in his late 40s and company dancer Matthew Goh is in his mid-20s. Can Generations X and Y find common ground? X & Y is a dance dialogue between two practitioners from the same Singapore troupe, shaped by their times and time of life. Dr Nidya Shantini Manokara served as dramaturg.

WHERE: Aliwal Arts Centre, Multi-Purpose Hall, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Wednesday and Thursday, 8pm; April 13, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $30 from x-and-y.peatix.com

IN THE SILENCE OF YOUR HEART

This immersive, intimate theatre experience was created by Singaporean artist Kaylene Tan for The Studios, an annual festival curated by the Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay.

Put on headphones and listen to the recorded voice of actor Lim Kay Tong playing a bedridden man reliving his life. Performers Jalyn Han and Tan Hui Er play the other main characters.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 3pm ADMISSION: $35 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: Not recommended for children below the age of 10. For more details, go to www.esplanade.com/festivals-and-series/the-studios/2018