Arts Picks: True Colours festival, The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time, and more

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Mark Haddon's best-selling novel about a teenager on the autism spectrum comes to life on stage in this award-winning National Theatre adaptation by Simon Stephens, which is in Singapore for the first time.

Fifteen-year-old Christopher Boone, who is brilliant at mathematics, but ill-equipped to deal with other people, is suspected of killing his neighbour's dog, which has been found speared by a garden fork. His intrepid detective work to clear his name leads to revelations that overturn his world.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/ City Hall WHEN: Thursday to April 8; Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 3 and 8pm; Sundays, 2 and 7pm ADMISSION: $48 to $138 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: bit.ly/2G7ksMA. There will be a relaxed performance on April 8, 2pm, designed for people on the autistic spectrum and those with sensory and communication difficulties or learning disabilities

THE GROUND: FROM THE LAND TO THE SEA

Lebanese-French sound artist and composer Tarek Atoui holds his first solo exhibition in South-east Asia. His work makes use of sounds recorded from underwater environments, as well as human and industrial activities in the harbours of Athens, Abu Dhabi and, most recently, Singapore.



Tarek Atoui installing his work at the NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore. PHOTO: COURTESY OF NTU CENTRE FOR CONTEMPORARY ART SINGAPORE



Most of the instruments in the exhibition are part of The Ground project, the result of Atoui's five-year-long observation of nature and agricultural processes in the Pearl River Delta in China. New additions for the Singapore exhibition include a set of porcelain discs on which traditional Arabic rhythms are engraved, and a record player that rotates at irregular speeds, which means a disc will never be read the same way twice.

WHERE: Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore, Block 43 Malan Road, Gillman Barracks MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tomorrow to June 24; Tuesdays to Sundays, noon to 7pm; Fridays, noon to 9pm. Closed on Mondays ADMISSION: Free INFO: ntu.ccasingapore.org



ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



TRUE COLOURS FESTIVAL

Singapore's first festival for artists with disabilities kicks off today, with some 20 artists and troupes from around the world, including blind Filipina singer Alienette Coldfire (left), New Zealand wheelchair dancer Rodney Bell; Ma Li and Zhai Xiaowei, the first pair of dancers with disabilities to enter China's CCTV Dance Contest; and a collaborative theatre production by Singapore's Very Special Theatrics and Australia's No Strings Attached Theatre of Disability.

The festival is presented by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) and Japan-based philanthropic organisation The Nippon Foundation.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk MRT: Stadium WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow and Sunday, 6pm ADMISSION: $30 from bit.ly/2HIIDOE or call 3158-7888. Tickets are also available at SingPost outlets and the box offices of the Singapore Indoor Stadium, The Star Performing Arts Centre and Scotts Square INFO: Alongside the concert, there will be a free True Colours Festival Village at OCBC Square at the Sports Hub, featuring screenings of short films about disability, theatre performances, Paralympic Sports tryouts and food and beverage. Go to truecolours.sg

BACH IN THE SUBWAYS

In 2010, cellist Dale Henderson started celebrating Baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach's birthday by playing his music in the subway. Within six years, thousands of musicians across 40 countries had followed suit, playing Bach for free in public.

Ahead of Bach's 333rd birthday at the end of the month, the movement arrives in Singapore with the support of Tanjong Pagar Centre. Henderson will be playing at the centre's Urban Park alongside 20 local pianists, including Megan Phuan, six.

WHERE: Urban Park, Level 1 Tanjong Pagar Centre, 1 Wallich Street MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tomorrow, 2.30 to 6.30pm. Henderson will play from 3.30 to 5pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: bachinthesubways.org