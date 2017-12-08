Arts Picks

THE OCEANIC

Twelve artists, film-makers, composers and researchers come together for this exhibition about large-scale human interventions in oceanic ecospheres, based on a series of sea expeditions over the past three years to Papua New Guinea, French Polynesia and Fiji.

Among those participating are Italian-German photographer Armin Linke, who documented these journeys with his camera; Australian artist Newell Harry, who was inspired by the ceremonial exchange system in the Trobriand Islands; and Swedish composer PerMagnus Lindborg, who recorded the land and underwater soundscapes of the Tuamotu islands in French Polynesia.

WHERE: NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore, Gillman Barracks, Block 43 Malan Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Tomorrow till March 4; Tuesdays to Thursdays and weekends, noon to 7pm; Fridays, noon to 9pm; closed on Mondays ADMISSION: Free INFO: ntu.ccasingapore.org

AFTER ASPHODEL

Inspired by the white asphodel flower and its association with death, emerging Singaporean artist Luke Heng examines liminality and the afterlife in the expanses of his oil on linen paintings, as well as wax works created through the repeated compression of shaved wax.

WHERE: Pearl Lam Galleries, 03-22 Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till Feb 25; Thursdays to Sundays, 11am to 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.pearllam.com

THE NUTCRACKER

In the festive tradition, Singapore Dance Theatre puts on Tchaikovsky's beloved Christmas ballet about a young girl whose nutcracker doll comes alive.

After she helps him defeat the Mouse King and his army, he whisks her away to a magical kingdom of dancing sweets and fairies.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 1 and 8pm; Sunday, 1 and 7pm ADMISSION: $35, $55, $75 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.singaporedancetheatre.com

BOOKTIQUE ARMENIAN CHURCH BOOK FAIR

Former CityLink Mall indie bookshop Booktique, which closed in June this year, has been reincarnated as a roving book fair. It returns to the Armenian Church, where it had its beginnings with a Christmas pop-up in 2013 - this time with more than 100 titles in stock, as well as other fellow booksellers and craftmakers setting up shop.

WHERE: Armenian Church, 60 Hill Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Sunday, 11am to 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: bit.ly/2jfGRuj