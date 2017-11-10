Arts Picks

A VOYAGE TO NANYANG IV - KARUNG GUNI CAPRICCIOSO

This is the latest instalment of the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's popular concerts for the young where resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong (main photo, left) takes on the cheeky persona of "Ah Teck".

Radio personality Ong Teck Chon (main photo, right) plays the owner of an antique store. The two use vintage items and instruments to go through the history of Chinese orchestral music and highlight the importance of the karung guni trade.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Auditorium, 1 Straits Boulevard MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tomorrow, 5pm (all other shows sold out) ADMISSION: $25 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)

BEETHOVEN TRIPLE CONCERTO IN C

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra's principal guest conductor Andrew Litton leads American composer Aaron Copland's stirring Third Symphony.

Litton is also the solo pianist in this concert, joining concertmaster Igor Yuzefovich and principal cellist Ng Pei-Sian in Beethoven's Triple Concerto For Violin, Cello & Piano In C Major.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $15 to $88 from Sistic INFO: www.sso.org.sg

SINGAPORE WRITERS FESTIVAL

Do not miss the final days of the Singapore Writers Festival, where you can meet your favourite authors and check out new reads from local publishers.

Today, Straits Times Press launches former ST columnist Janice Tay's (below) fantasy debut, The Memory Eaters.

Another highlight is the festival's Closing Debate on Sunday. At this popular event, speakers face off over a comic topic. This year, it is "This House Believes That Kiasuism Is A Good Singaporean Trait".

Offering their take are writers Ovidia Yu, Shamini Flint, Gwee Li Sui and Adrian Tan. They are joined by stand-up comic Rishi Budhrani (above), voice actor Petrina Kow, spoken word performer Arianna Pozzuoli and drama practitioner Oniatta Effendi.

Book Launch: The Memory Eaters

WHERE: Gallery II, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 7pm ADMISSION: Free

Closing Debate: This House Believes That Kiasuism Is A Good Singaporean Trait

WHERE: Victoria Theatre MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Sunday, 7pm ADMISSION: Entry to the Closing Debate is by tickets offered only to holders of the $25 Festival Pass (available from Sistic). A maximum of two tickets can be collected by each Festival Pass holder at the Victoria Theatre Foyer on Sunday from 1.30pm on a first-come, first-served basis. Festival Pass must be presented at collection.