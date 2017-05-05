Arts Picks

FATIMAH AND HER MAGIC SOCKS

This children's theatre show, based on a book by playwright Zizi Azah Abdul Majid, is a colourful tale about a cheerful little girl called Fatimah, who has a fondness for mismatched socks.

Directed by Daniel Jenkins, the play about acceptance and friendship incorporates song and dance.

The 40-minute show is suitable for children aged two to four and is part of Esplanade's PLAYtime! series.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today, 9.30 and 11am; tomorrow, Sunday, Wednesday and May 14, 11am and 4pm; May 13, 4pm ADMISSION: $20 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: esplanade.com

SINGAPORE HERITAGE FESTIVAL @ LITTLE INDIA

In conjunction with the second- anniversary celebrations of the Indian Heritage Centre, there will be street- art installations with floral designs and textile motifs as well as a Sea Of Sarees installation made up of a tapestry of colourful sari materials.

There will also be a free performance, The Ramayana Extravaganza, which combines wayang kulit (shadow puppetry), Therukoothu (Indian masked street dance), Indonesian gamelan and Indian music.

WHERE: Campbell Lane, Little India MRT: Little India/Rochor WHEN: Street art till May 14; Sea Of Sarees till June 30; The Ramayana Extravaganza takes place tomorrow at 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: heritagefestival.sg

GADING

Inspired by a Malay proverb about how an elephant leaves behind its "gading" or tusks when it dies, this contemporary work talks about the value of an artist and man's struggle to make a mark on the world.

The work by independent dance collective Soul Signature is choreographed by Sufri Juwahir and performed by Hafeez Hassan, Charmain Ho (both above) and Sheriden Newman.

WHERE: Aliwal Arts Centre, 03-06, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Bugis/ Nicoll Highway WHEN: Thursday, 8pm; May 12, 9.30pm; May 13, 8 and 9.30pm ADMISSION: $20 (Go to gading.peatix.com) INFO: facebook.com/soulsignature.dance.sg

KNIVES IN THE WATER

This solo show by Singapore artist Farizwan Fajari, better known as Speak Cryptic, comprises new works with characters that explore the concepts of tribal identity and group dynamics in the context of South-east Asia.

These characters feature his signature gritty style with punk and street-art influences.

The artist will also create a new painting on canvas, which will be completed by the end of the exhibition's run.

WHERE: Chan + Hori Contemporary, Gillman Barracks, 02-09, 6 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till May 28, 11am to 7pm daily, closed on Mondays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.chanhori.com