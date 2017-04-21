Arts Picks

THE ROUNDEST CIRCLE

TheatreWorks associate artist Eng Kai Er and fellow dancers Faye Lim and Felicia Lim put on a work in progress (above), showing the crossroads in their rehearsal process and the struggle to communicate.

WHERE: 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm. There will be a discussion after the performance ADMISSION: By invitation only, e-mail ezzat@theatreworks.org.sg or call 6737-7213 for invitations

JOSEON KOREA: COURT TREASURES AND CITY LIFE

Asian Civilisations Museum unveils its blockbuster exhibition on Korea's longest dynasty, the Joseon era from 1392 to 1897, with the largest collection of historical Korean artefacts to come to Singapore.

Among the treasures from South Korea's national museums are a six-fold silk screen from the royal court (above) and an embroidered silk hwarot, or bridal robe. Also featured are three commissioned mixed-media artworks by South Korean artist Ran Hwang.

WHERE: Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow to July 23; 10am to 7pm (Saturdays to Thursdays), 10am to 9pm (Fridays) ADMISSION: $10 (Singaporeans and permanent residents), $15 (tourists), admission to Hwang's artworks is free. Tickets include entry to permanent galleries. Visitors may inquire about concession prices at the visitor services counter INFO: acm.org.sg/exhibitions/joseon-korea

ON COMMON GROUND

Singaporean artist Chen Shitong's inaugural solo exhibition features palimpsestic panoramas peopled by tiny figures (above), inspired by traditional Chinese landscape paintings.

WHERE: Mulan Gallery, 01-07, 36 Armenian Street MRT: City Hall WHEN: Till May 20, 11.30am to 6.30pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), closed on Mondays, Sundays and public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: Call 6738-0810 or e-mail enquiry@mulangallery.com.sg