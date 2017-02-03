A Midsummer Night's Dream, Biennale On Wheels, and more

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Shakespeare's famed romantic comedy set in a magical forest gets a madcap update from Hong Kong's Dionysus Contemporary Theatre.

Performed in Cantonese, with English and Chinese surtitles, it has a star-studded cast that includes Golden Horse Award winner Anthony Wong, veteran actress Candice Yu (both above) and singer Alex Lam, son of Cantopop veteran George Lam.

The show is part of the Esplanade's annual Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 7.30pm; Sunday, 2pm ADMISSION: $38 to $128 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.esplanade.com/huayi

BIENNALE ON WHEELS

Visitors to the Singapore Biennale can access the contemporary art extravaganza held across seven venues – including the Singapore Art Museum, National Museum of Singapore and the Asian Civilisations Museum – on free-to-rent bicycles.

The two-wheelers are on loan, with a refundable $50 deposit, from the Singapore Art Museum.

WHERE: Singapore Art Museum, 71 Bras Basah Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till Feb 26, 10am to 6pm daily ADMISSION: Free to rent the bicycles. Biennale admission is $15 (adults) and $7.50 (students and senior citizens) for Singapore citizens and permanent residents; otherwise, $20 (adults) and $10 (students and senior citizens) INFO: www.singaporebiennale.org

CITIES AND KINGS: ANCIENT TREASURES FROM MYANMAR

This exhibition offers a window into Myanmar’s history, art and culture through 60 splendid artefacts, including items from the National Museum Collections of Myanmar.

The exhibits date from the 4th to 19th centuries and span three significant eras in the country’s history, including the Mandalay period (19th century), which is known for its courtly arts.

WHERE: Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till March 5, 10am to 7pm (Saturdays to Thursdays), 10am to 9pm (Fridays) ADMISSION: $13 (adults) for Singaporeans and permanent residents, $23 (adults) for tourists INFO: acm.org.sg

PRESENCE OF WHITENESS

This solo show by Chinese artist Zhu Jinshi, which is held at Pearl Lam Galleries’ two locations in Singapore, offers a close look at his long and wide-ranging artistic practice.

The gallery in Dempsey Hill features more than 20 abstract paintings in colour made between 2012 and last year, while the gallery in Gillman Barracks includes pieces of painting, installation and writing.

WHERE: PearlLam Galleries, 01-08 Dempsey Hill, 15 Dempsey Road; and 03-22 Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road MRT: Farrer Road and Labrador Park WHEN: Till March 5 at Dempsey, 11am to 8pm daily; and till April 30 at Gillman Barracks, 11am to 7pm (Wednesdays to Saturdays), noon to 6pm (Sundays), closed on Mondays and Tuesdays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.pearllam.com