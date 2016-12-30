Arts Picks

SI TI KAY

Physical theatre performance Si Ti Kay explores the sexual and political tensions within a domestic setting and examines issues such as voyeurism and violence. It is presented by performance collective Akulah Bimbo Sakti (I Am The Magic Bimbo), which is led by Singapore theatre-maker Noor Effendy Ibrahim. This showing is part of M1 Singapore Fringe Festival 2017.

WHERE: Black Box, Centre 42, 42 Waterloo Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Wednesday to Jan 6, 8pm ADMISSION: $25 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: Rating to be advised. Go to www.singaporefringe.com

SCRIPT & STAGE: THEATRE IN SINGAPORE FROM THE 50S TO 80S

Learn more about the history of local theatre in this survey of the industry from the 1950s to 1980s. The exhibition looks at the development of English as well as vernacular theatre scenes - with old publications, posters and manuscripts on display and information about prominent individuals in the scene, such as Malay playwright Nadiputra and theatre doyen Kuo Pao Kun.

Local musicals such as Beauty World and Chang And Eng are highlighted in the lobby of the library.

WHERE: Lobby, Levels 7 and 8, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Till March 26, 10am to 9pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.facebook.com/NationalLibrarySG

NEW YEAR'S EVE COUNTDOWN CONCERT PRESENTED BY THE PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Usher in the new year with this classical music concert by The Philharmonic Orchestra, led by maestros Lim Yau and Lien Boon Hua. The programme includes Pizzicato Polka by Johann Strauss II and Roman Carnival Overture by Hector Berlioz.

WHERE: School of the Arts Concert Hall, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow, 10pm ADMISSION: $37 INFO: www.facebook.com/TPOSingapore

RESONATES WITH: THE SBT TRIO

Catch the SBT Trio at National Gallery Singapore as they welcome the new year with fusion ethnic pop music influenced by raggae, samba, folk and jazz. The trio comprise (from far left) flautist Terry Ang, guitarist Sebastian Ho and percussionist Bobby Singh. Other activities at the museum include tours and balloon-sculpting for children.

WHERE: Padang Atrium, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall WHEN: From tomorrow to Monday, 2, 3 and 4pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg