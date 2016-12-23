Arts Picks: Singapore Biennale Christmas and more

POISED FOR SUCCESS

In stark black ink on white paper, home-grown printmaker Zhang Fuming's latest woodcut series reflects on the success-driven nature of Singaporean society. The exhibition showcases 15 woodcuts from the artist's latest series, as well as selected prints from previous series. He will hold a live demonstration of his printmaking process on Jan 7.

WHERE: Artcommune Gallery, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till Jan 8, noon to 7pm daily. A meet-the-artist session will take place on Jan 7, 2 to 3pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: Call 6336-4240 or go to www.facebook.com/ac43gallery

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF MUSIC YEAR-END GALA

Canada-based Singaporean pianist Koh Poh-Lin returns home for the festival's year-end gala, where she will be delivering a performance of Frederic Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1. Musicians who attend will also get the chance to register at a discount for the festival's new International Competition next year.

WHERE: Arts House Gallery 2, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall WHEN: Thursday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $10 at the door INFO: www.sifom-sg.com/gala-concert

SINGAPORE BIENNALE CHRISTMAS

Take in the Singapore Biennale with a festive twist, from Christmas carolling by The Pioneer Voices choir around the Singapore Art Museum to family-friendly workshops inspired by Biennale art.

Experiment with the Rorschach blot to produce diptychs such as Filipino artist Patricia Perez Eustaquio's work The Hunters Enter The Woods (above), or craft a Christmas tree out of recycled materials a la Singapore artist Han Sai Por's Black Forest 2016.

WHERE: Around Singapore Art Museum, 71 Bras Basah Road MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Sunday, 11am to 6pm ADMISSION: Free with Biennale admission - $15 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, $20 for foreigners (adults), free for children aged six years and younger INFO: www.singaporebiennale.org

SOUNDS OF JAPAN 3

From folk songs to popular anime themes, take an aural trip to Japan with the Philharmonic Winds in this concert marking the 50th anniversary of Japan and Singapore's bilateral ties. Led by Japanese maestro and award-winning composer Yasuhide Ito, the 50-strong wind orchestra will play pieces familiar to anime fans, such as Joe Hisaishi's music from the Studio Ghibli films, Porco Rosso (1992) and Spirited Away (2001). They will also perform a concerto composed by the maestro himself for the shamisen and wind band, which will feature Japanese tsugaru-shamisen soloist Nobuto Yamanaka.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $15 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: www.philharmonicwinds.org