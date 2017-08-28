Three hundred prints by artist Ong Kim Seng will be given to Jurong residents in new STPI project

Twenty new home owners at the Spring Haven Build-To-Order development in Jurong were presented prints of the Singapore skyline yesterday, as part of a pilot art initiative.

Called Art For Our Homes, the initiative is organised by art centre STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery (formerly known as the Singapore Tyler Print Institute) and One Dream, a volunteer and social improvement group.

The artwork, titled Morning Of Singapore, was painted by Cultural Medallion recipient and renowned local artist Ong Kim Seng.

A total of 300 limited-edition prints were produced by STPI and mounted by Q Framing. The remaining prints will be distributed to selected new residents in Jurong GRC throughout the year.

Jurong GRC's Member of Parliament Desmond Lee, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for the Home Affairs and National Development ministries, together with artist Ong, went door to door to deliver the prints, as well as some food hampers, to residents yesterday morning.

Mr Lee says: "It is an opportunity for us to welcome residents as they move in.

"Presenting a piece of art adds to the sense of welcome and adds to the sense of family pride - you can see the smiles on (the residents') faces."

Ong, 72, says: "Normally, people think art is for the rich and famous, but art is actually for everybody. You have to start somewhere."

Ong's painting depicts the view of the Singapore skyline as seen from the waterfront at Gardens by the Bay East. It took him about two weeks to find the right spot. He created the painting in April.

He says: "From that spot, you can see the business district as well as the big Singapore Flyer, which has become a new landmark in Singapore, and Marina Bay Sands. It is also the best place to see the sunrise and sunset."

One of the residents who received the print yesterday was customer service associate Esther Tan.

The 42-year-old singleton, who moved into her new two-room flat at Spring Haven about two months ago, says: "I'm very honoured because it is a limited-edition print. The art piece makes me feel very relaxed and its beautiful watercolour is very pleasing to the eye."

STPI's director Emi Eu, 48, says: "When STPI opened to the public in 2002, we had a vision of making art accessible to all Singaporeans.

"Our dream to bring art to every household in Singapore is coming one step closer."

Art For Our Homes will be rolled out at other GRCs over the next four years and different artists will be involved in the project.

•Follow Rebecca Lynne Tan on Twitter @STrebeccatan