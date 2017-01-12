Art Stage returns with fewer galleries

Contemporary art fair Art Stage Singapore returns for its seventh edition amid a sluggish economy and with fewer galleries, but the fair organiser remains upbeat about the event.

This edition features 131 galleries from 27 countries while the last drew 170 galleries from 32 countries. The fair is open to the public from today.

At a press briefing yesterday, ahead of its VIP preview, the fair's founder and president Lorenzo Rudolf said Art Stage Singapore has remained a part of the art scene, even as galleries have come and gone, because of its "special" position as a platform for showcasing South-east Asian art and placing it in the international spotlight.

He said the opening of new galleries and museums owned by private art collectors in the region is further reason for his optimism about the fair.

"I'm not afraid about our future as long as we play to our strengths together," he said.

Close to 35 per cent of the galleries at the fair are from South-east Asia and 75 per cent of the total galleries are from Asia.

BOOK IT / ART STAGE SINGAPORE

WHERE: Halls D, E and F, Level B2 Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue WHEN: Today to Sunday, noon to 8pm (Today to Saturday); 11am to 6pm (Sunday) ADMISSION: $32 ( one-day pass) and $64 (four-day pass) from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.artstage.com

A returning visitor to the fair, Dr Aucky Hinting, 63, who is from Indonesia, said the art installations in the public spaces of the fair were "less glorious" than in previous editions, but he found the works by Indonesian artists at the fair to be more creative than in the past.

Singaporean technology consultant Lance Ng, 39, on the other hand, felt the works in the fair were flashy, but helpful in offering a view of what the market considers to be "high-end" art.

The fair includes the Southeast Asian Forum, which comprises an exhibition and a series of lectures that explore topics such as the value of art and the art market.

Speakers at the forum include Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam's director Beatrix Ruf and Brussels- based art collector Alain Servais.

Another feature of the fair is a showcase of works owned by six Singapore-based collectors including Mr Hady Ang, Mr Michael Tay and Mr and Mrs Michelangelo Samson, which aims to pay tribute to collectors.

The fair is part of Singapore Art Week, an annual round-up of visual arts events that runs till Jan 22.

A joint initiative by the National Arts Council, Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Economic Development Board, the 12-day event features close to 100 activities including exhibitions, workshops and talks.