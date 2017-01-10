App inspiration for fashion

An inescapable feature of modern life, the recognisable motifs of mobile phone applications inspired British designer Jonathan Anderson's London Fashion Week show on Sunday, with his brash embroidered creations lighting up the catwalk. Anderson - whose daring collections have earned him a reputation as one of the rising stars of the fashion industry - presented the Autumn/Winter 2017 collection by his own label, JW Anderson, and used the colourful square logos that fill up smartphone screens around the world as a muse.