Affordable Art Fair back in November

The Affordable Art Fair Singapore returns for its autumn edition from Nov 17 to 19 at the F1 Pit Building.

It will feature more than 500 artists from Singapore and overseas and from more than 65 galleries.

The artworks span multiple media, including painting, sculpture and photography, with a special focus on new media works such as video and digital installations.

There is also a #Spotlight showcase for artists who are showing at the fair for the first time and pre-fair lectures led by the organisers for the participating galleries to share tips about showing at the fair.

The announcement was made yesterday at the launch of exhibitions by three artists from the Young Talent Programme 2016 at Ion Art Gallery. The programme, which is shown at the fair yearly, is a joint initiative with Ion Art.

The exhibitions run from today to Sept 24, 10am to 10pm daily.

The selling point of the Affordable Art Fair, which started in London in 1999, is that 75 per cent of its works are priced under $7,500.

VIEW IT / AFFORDABLE ART FAIR SINGAPORE AUTUMN EDITION 2017

WHERE: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard WHEN: Nov 17 to 19 ADMISSION: $18, $15 (online advanced sales) INFO: affordableartfair.com/singapore

It has been held in Singapore since 2010. Last year's November edition attracted 12,000 art lovers.

Fair director Alan Koh says he expects about 13,000 visitors this year.

While the fair has been held twice a year here from 2014 - with spring and autumn editions - organisers revealed earlier this year that it will be cut back to a single autumn edition from next year, in response to declining sales.

"The market is ever-changing and we are constantly evolving. This gives us more time to consolidate our resources and engage with the galleries on a deeper level," says Mr Koh.

He noted that the move to add new media works was "to keep it interesting for people" and expose them to new mediums of art that they might want to collect in the future.

One such new media installation to look out for is by London-based artist Chloe Manasseh, which comprises video and a live performance involving a local music group.

Says Mr Koh: "Seeing that a lot of our audience are new buyers, we don't want to come up with something that scares them, but at the same time, we want them to break their boundaries a bit.

"This is a way to softly introduce them to different types of art."