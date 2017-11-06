Actress Carrie Hope Fletcher from The Addams Family musical says she has a quirky family too

8Q

Musical star, YouTube video blogger and writer. At age 25, Carrie Hope Fletcher is already keeping three careers on the boil.

The British actress began making television appearances at the age of five, including in a cereal advertisement with Frasier star Kelsey Grammer.

At seven, she played the child version of street waif Eponine in Les Miserables on London's West End. She returned to the show 12 years later to play Eponine as a young woman.

She is touring as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family musical, which will open in Singapore on Nov 15 at Mediacorp's MES Theatre.

The musical, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, is based on the iconic macabre family created by cartoonist Charles Addams and popularised by the 1990s films starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia and a young Christina Ricci as Wednesday.

In the musical, an 18-year-old Wednesday has to introduce her relatively normal boyfriend and his parents to her darkly eccentric clan, but chaos ensues as the two families clash over dinner.

Fletcher, who is single, is the sister of singer Tom Fletcher of English pop rock band McFly.

Besides acting, she also runs a popular YouTube channel with close to 650,000 subscribers, and has published All I Know Now (2015), a book of advice for teenagers, as well as romance novels On The Other Side (2016) and All That She Can See (2017).

She does most of her writing on the train to and from work. "I get bored very quickly," she says, "so any spare moment I have, I will find a way to fill it. I also have no social life."

Her third book, When The Curtain Falls, about a fictitious West End theatre that is haunted, will be out in July next year.

1 Before this role, how familiar were you with The Addams Family?

I've always loved The Addams Family. The movies came out in 1991 and 1993 and I was born in 1992, so I've grown up with those films.

2 In what ways do you identify with Wednesday?

In our version of the show, she's a confident young woman who makes no apologies for who she is.

I struggled a lot as a youngster not fitting in, but as I've grown up, I've realised it takes too much effort trying to squash yourself into a mould you weren't made to fit.

Happiness comes from accepting who you are and living your life accordingly, which is something I feel Wednesday and I have in common.

3 Have you, like Wednesday, ever experienced any challenges bringing a boyfriend home to meet your parents?

My family are just as kooky as the Addams, so when I was bringing boyfriends home as a teenager, I was always a little worried they might run a million miles in the other direction.

4 Did you study the acting of Christina Ricci or any of the other actresses who have played Wednesday or did you avoid it to come to the material fresh?

I was already familiar with Ricci's Wednesday, but I wanted to be able to make the role my own. I was once told the characters have to find us as much as we have to find the characters and that's always stuck with me.

As our show has a new story and Wednesday is a little older, it's easier to play around and find new ways to portray such an iconic role.

5 What are the differences in playing Wednesday and Eponine in Les Miserables?

They're both temperamental, feisty women, but Wednesday, despite her torturous nature, has been brought up in a family of love, trust and honesty.

Whereas Eponine wasn't so fortunate, which makes a big impact on who they are as people.

6 What is your favourite scene in this musical?

I adore Crazier Than You (a song in which Wednesday and her boyfriend Lucas declare their love for each other, with Lucas allowing Wednesday to shoot an apple off his head with her crossbow while blindfolded).

It's Wednesday's moment to show her confidence and say: "Get on board with me and my craziness or leave."

7 Is there a message about what it means to be normal that you would like the audience, especially young girls, to take away from this show?

Normal doesn't exist. Perfection doesn't exist. These are things that have been created and forced upon us and, the more we reject them and accept everyone despite our differences, the happier we can all be.

8 How would you like to be remembered?

Fondly.