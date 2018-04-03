Istanbul museum puts on exhibition of works by Singapore photographers

The exhibition Singapore Unseen being set up. It opens today at the Pera Museum and runs until May 20 and comprises 165 photos and videos by 34 photographers from Singapore.
For 11/2 months, an Istanbul museum will contain a slice of Singapore - but not the parts that would appear in a tourist brochure.

Instead, the exhibition Singapore Unseen will introduce Turkish viewers to another side of the city-state: glimpses of tang ki (Chinese spirit mediums) in action, portraits of factory workers in Defu and commuters yawning during the MRT rush hour.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 03, 2018, with the headline 'A slice of ordinary Singapore in Istanbul'.
