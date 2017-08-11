Arts Picks: Tablao Flamenco: Anda - live performance with food and drinks

TABLAO FLAMENCO: ANDA

Experience a tablao-style show, where live flamenco is performed in small venues that serve food and drinks. Presented by Singapore-based flamenco dance company Flamenco Sin Fronteras, the show features guest artists Clarisa Di Salvo and Jose Ismael Sierra from Seville, Spain.

WHERE: Don Quijote, 01-02 Dempsey Hill, 7 Dempsey Road MRT: Holland WHEN: Sunday, 5.30 and 7.30pm ADMISSION: One show: $32 (adult), $28 (child); two shows: $60 (adult), $52 (child) INFO: anda.peatix.com

MOTHER I (2)

This second show by new arts group Ver Theatre about the trials and tribulations of being a parent is drawn from interviews that the cast conducted with 20 mothers.

The show, conceptualised by writer-performer Grace Kalaiselvi, features actors Hilmi Shukor and Catherine Ho.

WHERE: Black Box, 01-53 Block M Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; and Sunday, 3pm ADMISSION: $25 to $30 INFO: motheri2.peatix.com

A CELEBRATION OF DREAMS

As an apt celebration of its ninth anniversary, the Orchestra of the Music Makers will play The Music Makers by English composer Edward Elgar.

In the second half of the show, the orchestra will pay tribute to American music maestro John Williams, who is known for composing the soundtrack of classics such as the Star Wars series and Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977).

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $12 to $37 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: www.orchestra.sg

THE SEVEN SILENCES: ANGER

This play by Taiwanese company approaching theatre gives much needed attention to the social minorities who feel powerless and faceless in this world. The story is based on a book by Hong Kong writer Wong Bik Wan.

The production is part of the M1 Chinese Theatre Festival presented by The Theatre Practice.

WHERE: Centre 42 Black Box, 42 Waterloo Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; and Sunday, 3pm ADMISSION: $38 from Sistic INFO: www.practice.org.sg/en/ctf