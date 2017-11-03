Arts Picks: Sanctuary

SANCTUARY

Rounding out its 30th anniversary celebrations, home-grown theatre company The Necessary Stage (TNS) is collaborating with contemporary Japanese theatre company Hanchu-Yuei on Sanctuary.

Set in the future, the production explores how technology can potentially erode humanity, even as it aids many aspects of modern life.

TNS founder and artistic director Alvin Tan says they took "a great deal of risks" putting the show together as the companies have different working styles and systems.

The group's resident playwright Haresh Sharma adds: "It's not easy creating a new work, let alone one involving two playwrights, two directors and artists who don't speak the same language coming from very different societies. But that's why we do it. We're mad."

WHERE:The Necessary Stage Black Box, 278 Marine Parade Road MRT: Eunos WHEN: Today, tomorrow and Wednesday to Nov 11, 8pm; tomorrow, Sunday, Nov 11 and 12, 3pm ADMISSION: $28 (concession) and $36 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.necessary.org

DIALOGUE OF LIGHT

The exhibition features Hungarian artist Katalin Vasali, 31, who was inspired to create the series, Garden of Eden, when she went trekking in Cameron Highlands, Malaysia, last year.

"It was my first time in a jungle and I was struck by its size, the impenetrable green forest, which was all around me with its wilderness and beauty," the artist says in an e-mail interview with The Straits Times. "I was so inspired that I knew somehow I would like to find a way to express this feeling."

Splicing flowers, leaves and trees from her photos, she forms artistic compositions that defy reality.

Vasali says the aesthetic of the series describes a "sought-after but unattainable state of existence for mankind: perfect harmony between humans and nature".

The exhibition features seven other artists from countries such as France and Israel.

WHERE: Lumas Gallery, 04-47 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road MRT: Orchard/Somerset WHEN: Till Nov 30; daily, 10.30am to 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: sg.lumas.com

EYE/FEEL/WRITE: BUILDING ARCHITECTONICS I

Appreciate literature through a tour of the National Gallery Singapore. The event is part of the 10-day Singapore Writers Festival and features the readings of works by 12 local writers, inspired by the Supreme Court Wing of the gallery.

The tour's editor, poet Desmond Kon Zhicheng-Mingde, 46, says in an earlier interview with The Straits Times: "There's a beautiful energy that comes from these ekphrastic texts, from the way each poet or fiction writer approaches these different spaces with their particular, dignified gaze."

This week features readings by Aaron Maniam, Clara Chow, Daryl Lim Wei Jie, Josephine Chia, Heng Siok Tian and Nuraliah Norasid.

WHERE: National Gallery Supreme Court Foyer, Level 1 National Gallery Singapore, MRT: City Hall

WHEN:Tomorrow, 1 to 3pm; Nov 11, 1 to 3pm (second edition features different writers) ADMISSION: $25 for regular festival pass via Sistic. To register, go to eyefeelwrite1.peatix.com INFO: www.singaporewriters festival.com

ACQUISITIONS: BUILDING THE NAFA COLLECTION

Artist Syamil Dasuki's Thinking Baby and more than 40 other artworks are part of this exhibition which celebrates established artists, including Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) alumni as well as contemporary artists in Singapore and the region. The works cover a range of media including paintings, wood carvings and ceramics.

Started in the late 1990s, The Nafa Collection has been enriched through donations by both iconic artists and alumni members over the years.

The collection and acquisitions, Nafa says, reflect the academy's commitment to "advance the knowledge and appreciation of art, through research, exhibitions and publications".

WHERE: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 & 2, Nafa Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till Dec 3, 11am to 7pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg/events