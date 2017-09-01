Arts Picks: Ballet Under The Stars

BALLET UNDER THE STARS

This popular annual outdoor dance event returns over two weekends this year.

The first weekend features contemporary creations such as Swiss-Canadian choreographer Kinsun Chan’s Stick And Stones.

The second weekend highlights iconic wedding-themed dances from different ballet productions such as Aurora’s Wedding from Sleeping Beauty.

WHERE: Fort Canning Park, Fort Canning Green, River Valley Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Clarke Quay WHEN: Today till Sunday, 7.30pm; Sept 8 to 10, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $35 (go to Sistic) INFO: singaporedancetheatre.com

HUMAN+

Written, directed and produced by Singapore Repertory Theatre's resident assistant director Khairul Kamsani, Human+ tackles a unique subject - transhumanism technology, or technology that can enable the further evolution of humans.

The work features a cast comprising actors Shu Yi Ching, Mitchell Lagos, Jo Tan, Prem John and Remesh Panicker.

WHERE: KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, 20 Merbau Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm; Sunday, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $28 and $32 (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.khairulkamsani.com/humanplustheatre2017

MUSICAL FRONTIERS

This concert brings together Singapore’s Chinese chamber music group Ding Yi and Western woodwinds chamber music group Fantasia Quintet from Finland.

Led by conductor Quek Ling Kiong, the concert will premiere works written by young Singapore composers such as Yvonne Teo and Benjamin Fung.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Sunday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $25 (go to Sistic) INFO: www.dingyimusic.com

VEGETATIVE STATE

Chilean director Manuela Infante presents a work that pairs ideas about plant intelligence with human emotions and awareness.

The 75-minute work, presented in Spanish with English surtitles, features actress Marcela Salinas interacting with and relating to various types of plants in different ways.

Infante will also talk about some of these plant-related concepts, as well as her other works, in a free discussion session on Monday.

WHERE: Sota Studio Theatre, School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Vegetative State: Today, tomorrow and Monday, 8pm; Sunday, 3pm. In Conversation With Manuela Infante: Monday, 6pm ADMISSION: Vegetative State: $50 (go to Sistic). In Conversation With Manuela Infante: Free (e-mail register@artshouse.sg to register)

INFO: www.sifa.sg