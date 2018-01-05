Arts Picks

SCAPES

American photographer David LaChapelle's first solo exhibition in Singapore includes selections from his early editorial projects and his progressive return to fine arts.

This is also the South-east Asian premiere of selected works from New World, LaChapelle's latest photographic series which combines religious and natural imagery.

The 54-year-old artist says of his new series: "You can find the sublime in nature, in the birth of a child, in a sunset and you can find the sublime in art. This is what makes you a better person; it lifts you out of darkness.

"I want to shake people up; the thing that shakes them, perhaps, can shake their lives towards something positive."

THE FACES OF JANUS



Janus, the Roman god of beginnings, is usually depicted with two faces - one looking to the past and the other to the future. Singapore artist Wong Tze Chau, 39, uses this as a launch pad to explore multiplicity and unity in his first solo exhibition titled The Faces Of Janus.

"I am much inspired by the surrealist way of juxtaposing opposite objects and ideas, but I want to take it one step further. I want to create something surreal and critical at the same time," he says.

RAID

This site-specific work is a real treat for history and art buffs alike. The air-raid shelter at Tiong Bahru dates back to 1939 and was used by residents as a shelter during the Japanese bombings of World War II. Eight young artists, including the curators Daniel Chong, 23, and Zulkhairi Zulkiflee, 27, will produce sculptures, installations and conceptual pieces that respond to the space.

Chong says: "Raid is a show that represents a range of approaches to site responsivity in a unique and one-of-a-kind location, be it intuitively, architecturally or historically."

ANTIQUITY THROUGH MODERNITY

Singaporean pianist Ryan Chow (above), 29, will perform neo-Baroque works at this recital, featuring composers Max Reger, Alexander Glazunov, Alfredo Casella, Francis Poulenc and George Enescu.

"The saying that the top 1 per cent of composers occupy 99 per cent of recital programmes is an issue that needs addressing," says Chow. "Through unorthodox programming, I seek to challenge the modus operandi of a standard piano recital."

