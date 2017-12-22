Arts Picks: Witness To War: Remembering 1942, Century Of Light and more

WITNESS TO WAR: REMEMBERING 1942

A 25-pounder gun used by British and Commonwealth troops during the 1940s in Singapore and Malaya and the sword of Lieutenant-General Tomoyuki Yamashita, who led the Japanese invasion during World War II, are among the personal artefacts on display at this exhibition.

First-hand accounts from ordinary people who lived through the Fall of Singapore also make this a powerful walk through the past.

WHERE: Exhibition Galleries, Basement, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah WHEN: Till March 25, 10am to 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free admission for Singaporeans and permanent residents, $17 for others. Tickets from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.nationalmuseum.sg

CENTURY OF LIGHT

More than 60 works from famous Impressionists are on loan from the well-known Musee D'Orsay in Paris, including the game-changing art of Claude Monet (The Magpie) and Paul Cezanne.

A second part to the exhibition focuses on the Western artists' contemporaries, Indonesian painter Raden Saleh and Filipino painter Juan Luna, who are national heroes in their countries.

WHERE: Singtel Special Exhibition Gallery, City Hall Wing, Level 3 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Till March 11, 10am to 7pm (Saturdays to Thursdays), 10am to 9pm (Fridays) ADMISSION: $15 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, $25 for non-Singaporeans, free for children aged six and younger INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg

ANCIENT RELIGIONS GALLERIES AT ASIAN CIVILISATIONS MUSEUM

The Asian Civilisations Museum's new permanent galleries on Ancient Religions feature 10 centuries of art tracing the spread of Buddhist and Hindu beliefs out of India and into the rest of Asia.

Look out for intriguing statues such as a centuries-old Guanyin statue (above) from China, which follows Indian practice in depicting the bodhisattva seated on a lion, and the 18th-century lion-headed bronze of Simhavaktra from Tibet.

WHERE: Level 2 Asian Civilisations Museum, 1 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: 10am to 7pm (Saturdays to Thursdays), 10am to 9pm (Fridays) ADMISSION: Free for Singaporeans and permanent residents, $8 for others INFO: acm.org.sg

WRITE YOUR OWN FLASH FICTION WORKSHOP

Learn to write your own short story with Filipino writer Victor Fernando R. Ocampo (above), author of the recently published collection, The Infinite Library And Other Stories. The workshop is organised by co-working space The Hive Lavender and independent bookstore BooksActually.

BooksActually also hosts a book sale before the workshop, which is open to the public from 2pm.

WHERE: The Hive Lavender, Level 6 Vanguard Building, 1 Kallang Junction MRT: Bendemeer WHEN: Today, 5.30 to 7pm ADMISSION: $15 from peatix.com/event/329860