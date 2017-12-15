Arts Picks

SOUTHERNMOST: 1 TABLE 2 CHAIRS PROJECT 2017

New experimental theatre company Emergency Stairs presents this theatre festival, which features artists from Asian countries, such as Japan, China and Indonesia, who are coming together for an intensive two-week intercultural exchange and presentation. Artists include dancer and choreographer Didik Nini Thowok (above left) from Yogyakarta and Chinese Kun opera expert Wang Bin (above right) from Nanjing.

Those with festival passes can attend a performance as well as workshops, open rehearsals and talks.

WHERE: The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: Raffles Place/Esplanade WHEN: Till Dec 24, various times ADMISSION: $78 festival pass allows access to open rehearsals, panels and art showcases, plus entry to an evening of the triple-bill. Single ticket to the triple-bill is $48. INFO: Go to peatix.com/event/307541

LESS IS MORE - THE MINIMAL ART OF TAN OE PANG

Achieving concise expression, where subjects are depicted in their most natural forms, is Singaporean artist Tan Oe Pang's aim in this exhibition, featuring 30 pieces of minimal art which comprise 10 oil paintings and 20 Chinese ink (such as the Fruit Series V, below) .

Tan seeks to add a new dimension to common subjects such as trees, animals and insects through his abstract, austere compositions.

"In terms of art, being concise and minimal will give a sense of magnificence. It allows greater flexibility and widens the scope for aesthetic appreciation," says Tan, who adds that conciseness is not the same as simplicity.

Conciseness, he says, is executed in simplified forms, but has depth and substance, whereas "simplicity refers to weak forms and superficial ideas".

WHERE: Sky One Art Gallery, 09-02 BreadTalk IHQ, 30 Tai Seng Street MRT: Tai Seng WHEN: Till Jan 31, weekdays, 11am to 6.30pm; Saturdays, 11am to 6pm; closed on Sundays and public holidays

BOOKFEST@ SINGAPORE 2017

Books, stationery, music and gadgets will be showcased over 130,000 sq ft of exhibition space at the 11th BookFest, organised by Popular Bookstore.

Children can register for meet-and-greet programmes such as the My Little Pony Meet & Greet, where characters will sing and dance onstage, or catch the character Pikachu at the Shogakukan Asia Stage Special: Pokemon Let's Compare! Omnibus.

This year, the event also features the first Gadgets & IT Show.

WHERE: Halls 401 to 406, Level 4 Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard MRT: Esplanade/Promanade WHEN: Today till Dec 24, 10am to 10pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.bookfestsingapore.com

SYMBOLS AND SCRIPTS - THE LANGUAGE OF CRAFT

Uncover the significance of the elephant or peacock motifs often seen in Indian art and craft at this exhibition held at the Indian Heritage Centre.

The exhibition showcases a collection of close to 140 rare artefacts, including textiles (above), jewellery (below, a vanki with animal and bird motifs and kirtimukha, or face of victory) and painting styles that demonstrate the pervasive influence of handcrafting traditions across a wide variety of areas, such as fashion, trade and writing.

Some highlights to look out for are the intricately carved 5,000-year-old seals, etched with beautiful, ancient symbols such as a swastika and a mythical unicorn.

WHERE: Indian Heritage Centre, 5 Campbell Lane MRT: Little India WHEN: Till June 30, Tuesdays to Thursdays, 10am to 7pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 10am to 8pm; Sundays and public holidays, 10am to 4pm; closed on Mondays ADMISSION: Free for Singaporeans, permanent residents and those aged six and below INFO: indianheritage.org.sg