Art for kids must suit them

I refer to Andy Chen's parenting column Let Kids Play Like Kids (Sunday Life, July 9). As a pre-school educator and parent, I have to say there are not enough "touch-feel-play" types of "indestructible" art that children can truly explore.

To be fair, sometimes the phrase "let kids play like kids" is an excuse parents use to let their children go wild without respect for other people's property.

My immediate reaction to art that is destroyed by children is horror and anger at parents who do not manage their kids.

But if you are making art for children of all ages and types, it has to suit their needs. At the Rock & Sphere exhibit, they could only touch but not sit on the works. Poor kids.

Brig Dharmapala