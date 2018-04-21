Armenian St closed to celebrate Peranakan Museum's 10th birthday, last weekend of Singapore Heritage Festival

SINGAPORE - Armenian Street was closed on Friday and Saturday to celebrate the 10th birthday of the Peranakan Museum and for the closing weekend of the Singapore Heritage Festival, which has run since April 6.

The street, nestled between Hill Street and Fort Canning Park, was bustling with performances, games and an array of Peranakan food on Friday.

Partygoers sampled food and drinks from the likes of The Quarters, Mary Gomes and Timbre, along with free cones of kacang puteh.

There were giant pop-up games by Timbre, including a life-sized jenga game, and vintage Vespa sidecar tours.

Comedy Masala's Deepak Chandran gave a round of laughs with his stand-up routine, while True Blue performed interactive drama Si Nyonya Manis (Hey Pretty Lady).

The activities are set to continue on Saturday from 7pm to 11pm, with exhibits like The Substation's Superstage pop-up installation, a pinhole camera-making session and book talks.

Admission is free, but certain events require registration.

Visit the website for more information.

The Peranakan Museum is housed in a building in Armenian Street that is over a century old.

It was originally a school and was later converted into a museum.

The term "Peranakan" generally refers to people of mixed Chinese and Malay or Indonesian heritage.

Originally designed by the Municipal Engineer's Office in 1910, the building was constructed in the "eclectic classical" style featuring ornate Corinthian capitals and fluted columns.